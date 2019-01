UNITED NATIONS, Jan 17 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for stepping up efforts in fighting climate change, acceleration towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and better governance over new technologies.

Briefing the UN General Assembly on the 2019 outlook, the secretary-general said that “standing still means falling further behind,” and that on these three “key 21st-century challenges,” the United Nations should dramatically accelerate efforts.