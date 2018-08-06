UN chief ‘saddened’ by devastating quake in Indonesian island of Lombok

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 6 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his sadness over the devastating loss of life, injuries and damage caused by the earthquake on Indonesia’s Lombok island, a

UN spokesperson said Monday.

In a statement through Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson, Guterres extended his

condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Indonesia, and wished

the injured a quick recovery.

He also said the UN stands ready to support ongoing rescue and relief efforts if required.

The 7.0-magnitude quake struck on Sunday with the epicenter about 18 km northwest of Lombok Timur district and 15 km under-earth, and has killed almost 100 people and injured over 200 others.

The temblor was also felt strongly in nearby Bali Island, a well known tourism destination, and

East Java province, according to the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency.

Sunday’s quake worsened the downside risks of another strong quake measured at magnitude 6.4, which struck the island on July 29 and left 17 people dead and over 350 others injured.

Indonesia is prone to quakes as it lies in vulnerable quake-affected areas called the Pacific

Ring of Fire.