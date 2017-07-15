UN chief praises Iran for implementing its terms of nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (APP): Marking the second anniversary of the

historic agreement aimed at ensuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has commended Tehran for implementing its nuclear-related commitments.

Two years ago, Iran and the so-called ‘E3+3’ or ‘P5+1’ “composed of

China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States” reached an agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was endorsed by the Security Council.

“The JCPOA was a major achievement in the area of nuclear

non-proliferation,” said Mr. Guterres in his statement issued overnight.

“It gives us all hope that the most complex issues in this domain can

be addressed through dialogue, understanding and cooperation,” he added.

He welcomed the recent recommitment expressed by the JCPOA stakeholders

on 25 April to the full and effective implementation of the Plan, and called on them to continue to work together in good faith and reciprocity.

“Their sustained commitment is essential for the long-term viability

and success of the agreement,” he said, also calling on all Member States to support further pursuit of this historic agreement and pledging that he will do the same.

“It is in the interest of the international community that this

achievement of multilateral diplomacy endures transitions and implementation challenges cementing our collective commitment to diplomacy and dialogue,” he stressed.