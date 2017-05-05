UN chief monitoring India-Pakistan developments: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 5 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is keeping a watch on the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, and stresses the need for a peace dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbours, his Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, has said.

“We obviously are following the situation closely, the recent

developments included,” he said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York on Thursday.

Tensions intensified as India threatens to take retaliatory military

action against Pakistan, accusing the Pakistani army of killing two Indian soldiers and then mutilating their bodies along the Line-of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

“We reiterate our call for the parties to find a peaceful solution

through engagement and dialogue,”,the spokesman added.