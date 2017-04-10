UN chief monitoring deteriorating situation in Kashmir, stresses Indo-Pak dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 10 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres is

following the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir where complete strike is being observed after security personnel killed eight civilians protesting against New Delhi’s rule, his spokesman said Monday.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who was responding to questions at the

regular noon briefing, said the UN chief has all along underscored the need for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute through engagement and dialogue between India and Pakistan.

When the question about the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir

was raised, the spokesman said he had nothing to add to what has already been stated on the issue.

But when asked why the secretary-general was reluctant to discuss the

Kashmir dispute, the spokesman said,

“I don’t think the Secretary General is reluctant. He would underscore

the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue. It is obviously an issue that he is following….If we are able to say more, we will.”

Press further, he said that Guterres was well aware of the Kashmir

issue.

Last week, the United Nations said the UN Military Observer Group in

India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is investigating the alleged ceasefire violations on the Pakistan-administered side of the Line of Control.

The U.N., it said, had received reports of the alleged ceasefire

violations in the Azad Kashmir side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber.

UNMOGIP was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between

India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers,

supported by 25 international civilian personnel and 47 local civilian staff.