UN chief hails PM Imran Khan’s move to free captured Indian pilot

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 28 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the captured Indian fighter pilot in what was seen as an effort to de-escalate the gravest crisis between the two countries in years.

“The report of the release of the Indian pilot by the Pakistani authorities would be very much a welcome step,” the UN chief’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in reply to a question at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York.