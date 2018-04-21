UN chief hails North Korea’s decision to suspend nuclear, missile tests

UNITED NATIONS, April 21 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed North Korea’s announcement that it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests ahead of the summit meeting with South Korea.

“This positive step forward contributes to building trust and the longer process leading to the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” a statement issued by the secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said, while reiterating United Nations’ commitment and support to this endeavour.

“The Secretary-General takes this opportunity to wish the leaders of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea , ahead of their inter-Korean Summit on 27 April, every success in their courageous and important task of resuming sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said.

“He (UN chief) also commends the establishment of a direct telephone link between the two leaders, which he hopes will help to further build trust and narrow differences in understanding.”