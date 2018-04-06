UN chief following ‘very closely’ situation in Indian-held Kashmir: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 06 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is continuing to follow “very closely” the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, his spokesman said Thursday, adding that the world body’s good offices are available provided all parties agree to this course towards peaceful settlement of disputes.

“As a matter of principle, in any issue where there are differences to be bridged between member states, the good offices of the United Nations are available, but they only work if both parties require, ask for it and are open to it,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in response to a question about the continuing Indian violence against Kashmiris at the regular noon briefing.

In making that statement, he made it clear that he was just talking about a question of principle of the United Nations and how its good offices work.

“But obviously this (Kashmir) is a situation that we continue to follow and follow very closely,” the spokesman said.

India is opposed to any UN mediation in resolving the Kashmir problem while Pakistan has continuously sought the secretary-general’s good offices to resolve the decades-old dispute.

“The Secretary-General has expressed and will continue to express his concern at the situation (in Kashmir), the spokesman said. “I think we spoke about it earlier in the week, reminding all parties of the need to protect civilians.”