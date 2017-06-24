UN chief condemns two separate bomb attacks in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, June 24 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres condemned Friday’s twin bombing at a marketplace in Parachinar,
in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan, and a suicide
attack at a checkpoint in Quetta.
“He (the UN chief) hopes those responsible for these crimes will be
swiftly brought to justice,” according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.
According to news reports, dozens of people were killed and more than
100 were injured in the two separate attacks. Early on Friday, a bomb
attack took place in Quetta. In the afternoon, deadly blasts hit a market
in Parachinar.
In his statement, Guterres extended his condolences to the families of
the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also expressed
his solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan and its efforts
to fight terrorism and violent extremism.

