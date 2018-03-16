UN chief condemns Raiwind terrorist attack

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s terrorist attack near a religious gathering at Raiwind in the outskirts of Lahore.

“Guterres extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery,” a statement from a UN spokesman said.

It said the Secretary-General called for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

The statement added that the UN supported the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to fight terrorism with full respect for international human rights norms and obligations.