UN chief ‘very concerned’ over situation in Kashmir, killings ‘needs to be investigated’

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 2 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday voiced serious concern over the spate of killings of Kashmiri protesters in Indian occupied Kashmir, saying the escalating violence there “needs to be investigated.

“Civilians have to be protected wherever they are, whether it is in Gaza, whether it is in Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is in Yemen; it is a basic principle,” the secretary-general spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in reply to a reporter’s question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“Any loss of civilians needs to be investigated wherever they occur,” he added

At least twenty people have been killed in Indian held Kashmir in some of the fiercest fighting this year in the disputed region, according to media reports. Three soldiers and 11 militants were also killed during fierce clashes on Sunday.

Spokesman Dujarric said: “The Secretaray-General is very concerned about the situation we see in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“He reminds that member states are responsible under international humanitarian law to protect civilians,” he added.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call on member states to find ways to address disputes in a peaceful manner.”

During protests on Monday in Srinagar, police intervened in the Polo View area on Residency Road as protesters tried to move towards the headquarters of UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Sonwar area, according to reports.