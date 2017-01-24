UN chief “carefully’ heard PM Sharif’s assessment of Kashmir situation at Davos meeting

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 23 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “listened carefully” to the briefing given by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir during their meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last week, a U.N. spokesman said Monday.

But Spokesman Stephanes Dujarric would not go beyond saying that the UN chief listened with rapt attention to the information given by the Pakistani leader about the developments in the region. “I will leave at that,” he told a questioner at the regular noon briefing.

According to reports in Pakistani press, the prime minister urged the secretary-general to implement its promise to the people of Kashmir granting them the right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite.

“We are looking forward to the leadership and good offices of the new Secretary General to implement the relevant UN resolutions resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue,” Sharif was quoted as saying in the reports.

The prime minister said that â€œIndia is fueling instabilityâ€ in an already tense region by adopting a no-talks policy and muzzling the voice of the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

“Pakistan is committed to lasting peace and security in our region through building a peaceful neighbourhood. we cannot achieve the goal of economic progress and prosperity in South Asia without resolving our problems and cooperating with each other,” he said.