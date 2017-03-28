UN chief calls ongoing Syrian conflict a threat to regional stability, global security

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 28 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres has urged the parties to the conflict in Syria and the countries that have influence over them to realize that the crisis is not only a tragedy for Syrian people but also a threat to regional stability and global security.

“This is the moment for all countries that are involved, directly or

indirectly in the conflict, to put aside their differences and understand the common interest from the fact that they are all threatened by the new risk of global terrorism,” Guterres told reporters after visiting the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan that is hosting about 80,000 Syrian refugees.

“Solidarity with Syrian refugees is also a way to be able to express our

capacity to guarantee global security. It’s not only an act of generosity. It’s also an act of enlightened self-interest,” he added, noting that by failing to support refugees, groups such as ISIL/Da’esh and al Qaeda could use such inactions as arguments to further their own vested interests and put global security at risk.

In his remarks, Guterres also hailed the generosity of the Government

and the people of Jordan for supporting refugees despite having a vulnerable economy, and appealed for international solidarity with countries such as Jordan that have been hosting Syrian refugees.

“I hope that that if all countries that have an influence on the Syrian

situation are able to come together, these refugees, [who have been living here for more than four years,] will be able to restart their lives again, to find jobs, to work, to have a normal life,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of Arab unity and said that when Arab countries are divided, it has allowed others to intervene and to manipulate situations, creating instability, breeding conflict and facilitating activities of terrorist organizations.

The UN chief further called on to the wider international community to

increase their humanitarian support as well as to make sure that more opportunities are given to the refugees and to make sure that the countries that have an influence on the parties to the conflict come together to put an end to this tragedy.