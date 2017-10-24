UN chief calls on world community to jointly face global challenges

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 24 (APP):In his first United Nations Day message, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on people around the world to overcome their differences to address global challenges that go beyond national borders.
Our world faces many grave challenges. Widening conflicts and inequality, extreme weather and deadly intolerance, [and] security threats including nuclear weapons, Guterres said in a video message.
