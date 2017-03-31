UN chief alarmed by Israel’s approval of new settlement

UNITED NATIONS, March 31 (APP): UN Secretary General Antonio

Guterres said Saturday he is “disappointed and alarmed” by

Israel’s approval of the construction of its first completely

new settlement in the occupied Palestinian territory of

West Bank in 25 years.

“The secretary general has consistently stressed that there is no

Plan B for Israelis and Palestinians to live together in

peace and security,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in

a statement.

“He [Guterres] condemns all unilateral actions that, like

the present one, threaten peace and undermine the two-state

solution,” he added. Israel’s so-called security cabinet

on Thursday unanimously voted in favour of the new settlement

in two decades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office

released a statement Thursday night, announcing that the new

settlement will be built near the West Bank settlement of Emek Shilo

and the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

The move was swiftly condemned by Palestinian officials,

with Hanan Ashrawi, an executive committee member of

the Palestine Liberation Organization, saying the â€œannouncement

once again proves that Israel is more committed to appeasing

its illegal settler population than to abiding by the

requirements for stability and a just peace.”

The Israeli ministers also approved the construction of

2,000 settler homes out of the 5,700 units announced two months

ago, and endorsed the expropriation of 90 hectares (222

acres) of Palestinian land near the Israeli settlement of Eli

north of Ramallah.