UN calls for unimpeded access, funds to meet humanitarian needs in war-torn Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, May 8 (APP): Voicing concern over lack of humanitarian access “particularly for medicine and medical supplies” in war-torn Yemen, a senior United Nations relief official has called on all parties to the conflict to ensure urgent and unrestricted access to people in need across the country.

“Giving the UN and humanitarian partners safe and unimpeded access to those in need would be a strong demonstration by the warring parties of their concern for the Yemeni people,” Jamie McGoldrick, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, said in a statement on Monday.

“It is imperative that humanitarians reach people in need without

obstacle, wherever they may be,” he underscored.

According to the statement, administrative delays at ports, checkpoints, and interference with aid delivery have hampered efforts to transport medicine and medical supplies to people in need in a timely manner.

The access is all the more important now given the current threat of

famine and outbreaks of cholera in locations throughout the country. Some 17 million Yemenis are battling food insecurity, making it the largest “hunger crisis” in the world.

“Recent information suggests that medicine supplies are being delayed

from reaching Taizz City, where the need of the people is urgent. I call on the authorities in Sana’a to allow trucks carrying medicines into Taizz City without delay,” the Humanitarian Coordinator said.

Also in the statement, McGoldrick underscored the urgent need for

additional resources and called on the international community to fund the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan.

In February this year, UN together with humanitarian partners launched

an international appeal for $2.1 billion to provide life-saving assistance to millions in Yemen in 2017, the largest-ever humanitarian response plan for the country.

Last month, commitments amounting to little under $1.1 billion were made at a UN-led humanitarian pledging conference in Geneva.

“All commitments made during the pledging conference need to

materialize at once,” McGoldrick stressed in the statement, adding: “While Yemen awaits for peace, humanitarian action is saving lives every day across the entire country.”