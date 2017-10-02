UN calls for tapping into talents of older persons to boost Global Goals

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 2 (APP): The United Nations has urge the international community to tap into the often overlooked contributions of older persons, and calling for integrated care to improve well being and ensure they have the opportunity to contribute to development.

“By the year 2050, one in five people in the world will be aged 60 and older. It’s our goal to ensure that all older people can obtain the health services they need, whoever they are, wherever they live,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said in a statement.