UNITED NATIONS, Jun 13 (APP):The Food and Agriculture Organization, a U.N. agency, has urged countries to pay greater attention and allocate more financial resources to addressing child labour in domestic and local food supply chains and in subsistence farming where the vast majority of child labour in agriculture occurs.

“It is time we go beyond the exclusive focus on selected global supply chains and begin investing resources into tackling child labor in all situations”, FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said in a video message, adding it was “essential to engage the agricultural workers and producer organizations.”

Child labour is defined as work that is inappropriate for a child’s age, prevents compulsory education, or is likely to harm their health, safety or moral development.