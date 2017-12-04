UN calls for “humanitarian pause” in Yemen as fighting escalates

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 4 (APP):Amid a sharp escalation of fighting in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, with reports that dozens have been killed and hundreds injured, the top United Nations relief official in the country has urged for an urgent ‘humanitarian pause’ to allow civilians to seek assistance, aid workers to reach them, and for the wounded to be evacuated.

“The streets of Sana’a have become battlegrounds and people are trapped in their homes, unable to move out in search of safety and medical care and to access basic supplies such as food, fuel and safe water,” Jamie McGoldrick, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said in a statement Monday.