UN boosts response as 270,000 flee Myanmar into Bangladesh in 2 weeks

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (APP): The United Nations migration

agency Friday confirmed that 270,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled

violence in Myanmar for safety in Bangladesh over the past two

weeks, and the number of new arrivals continues to increase.

“Humanitarian agencies are deploying mobile medical

teams, installing emergency latrines, providing water, and

are distributing tarpaulins for basic shelter and food rations

to new arrivals. But much more is needed and we are fast running

out of stock,” Margo Baars, who facilitates the Inter

Sector Coordination Group convened by the International

Organization for Migration (IOM), said in a statement.

On Wednesday, at least 300 boats arrived in Cox’s Bazar

from Myanmar. Sea routes are particularly dangerous in this season

of rough seas.

IOM said that new arrivals usually start by looking for space

in the established makeshift settlements, where there are some

services. But these are already full. Three new spontaneous

settlements have sprung up in areas which still have very little services.

An estimated 130,000 of the new arrivals are now living

in the registered refugee camps and three makeshift

settlements of Kutupalong, Leda and Balukhali. Another 90,000

people are sheltering in host communities, and nearly 50,000 have

settled in new spontaneous settlements.

IOM, which on Thursday allocated $1 million from its emergency

funds to boost the humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar, is working

with the government and partners to scale up its delivery of

lifesaving aid ” most importantly shelter, drinking water,

food and medical assistance” to those most in need.

Separately, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund also

announced a further $7 million to help the thousands of destitute

people who continue to flood into Bangladesh.

Most of the people now crossing the border are women, children

and the elderly, many of whom are vulnerable and lack the ability

to take care of themselves. There are also many pregnant and

lactating women among the new arrivals.

Healthcare facilities are also struggling to provide

adequate services as the number of people in need of emergency

and basic health care continue to grow. Seven mobile health teams

have been deployed to the spontaneous settlement areas, and IOM

and partners are recruiting more doctors, nurses and midwives

to increase the reach of the teams.