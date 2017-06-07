UN artificial intelligence summit aims to tackle poverty, humanity’s ‘grand challenges’

UNITED NATIONS, June 7 (APP): Artificial intelligence (AI) is responsible for self-driving cars and voice-recognition smart phones, but the United Nations this week is refocusing AI on sustainable development

and assisting global efforts to eliminate poverty and hunger, and to

protect the environment.

Starting in Geneva later on Wednesday, the AI for Good Global Summit, which is co-organized by the UN International Telecommunications Union

(ITU) and the XPRIZE Foundation, with support for some 20 UN agencies, brings together key innovators in the field with humanitarian actors and academics.

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to accelerate progress towards a dignified life, in peace and prosperity, for all people,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. “The time has arrived for all

of us – governments, industry and civil society – to consider how AI

will affect our future.”

In a video message to the summit, Guterres called AI “a new

frontier” with “advances moving at warp speed.”

He noted that that while AI is “already transforming our world

socially, economically and politically,” there are also serious challenges and ethical issues which must be taken into account, including cybersecurity, human rights and privacy.

Guterres noted that developing countries can gain from the benefits of artificial intelligence, but are also at the highest risk of being left behind.

“This Summit can help ensure that artificial intelligence charts a course that benefits humanity and bolsters our shared values,” he underscored.

The opening session of the summit is expected to give voice to the leading minds in AI, with breakout sessions focusing on issues such as sustainable living and poverty reduction.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said the event “will assist us in determining how the UN, ITU and other UN agencies can work together with industry and the academic community to promote AI innovation and create a good environment for the development of artificial intelligence.”

He called the summit a “neutral platform for international dialogue” which can build a common understanding of emerging technologies and how

they can apply to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that the divers array of thought leaders gathered for the event will weigh in on such topics as “how far AI can go, how much it will improve our lives, and how we can all work together to make it a force for good.”

The summit will run through Friday, with a closing session on “applying AI for good.”