UN aid chief urges global action as famine looms for 20 million across 4 countries

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 11 (APP): Just back from Kenya,

Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia – countries that are facing

or are at risk of famine – the top United Nations humanitarian

official has urged international community for comprehensive

action to save people from simply ‘starving to death.’

“We stand at a critical point in history. Already at

the beginning of the year we are facing the largest

humanitarian crisis since the creation of the UN,” UN

Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien told the

Security Council on Friday.

Without collective and coordinated global efforts, he

warned, people risk starving to death and succumbing to

disease, stunted children and lost futures, and mass

displacements and reversed development gains.

“The appeal for action by the Secretary-General can thus

not be understated. It was right to sound the alarm early,

not wait for the pictures of emaciated dying children – to

mobilize a reaction and the funds,” O’Brien underscored,

calling for accelerated global efforts to support UN

humanitarian action on the ground.

Turning to the countries he visited, the senior UN official

said that, about two-thirds of the population (more than 18

million people) in Yemen needed assistance, including more

than seven million severely food insecure, and the fighting

continued to worsen the crisis.

“I continue to reiterate the same message to all: only

a political solution will ultimately end human suffering and

bring stability to the region,” he said, noting that with

access and funding, humanitarians will do more, but cautioned

that relief-workers were “not the long-term solution to the

growing crisis.”

In South Sudan, where a famine was recently declared,

more than 7.5 million people are in need of assistance,

including some 3.4 million displaced. The figure rose

by 1.4 million since last year.

“he famine in the country is man-made. Parties to the

conflict are parties to the famine – as are those not

intervening to make the violence stop,” stressed O’Brien,

calling on the South Sudanese authorities to translate

their assurances of unconditional access into “action on

the ground.”

Similarly, more than half the population of Somalia

(6.2 million people) need aid, 2.9 million of whom

require immediate assistance. Extremely worrying is that

more than one million children under the age of five are

at the risk of acute malnourishment.

“The current indicators mirror the tragic picture of

2011, when Somalia last suffered a famine,” recalled the

UN official, but expressed hope that a famine can be

averted with strong national leadership and immediate and

concerted support by the international community.

Concerning Kenya, he mentioned that more than 2.7

million people were food insecure, and that this number

could reach four million by April.

“In collaboration with the Government [of Kenya], the

UN will soon launch an appeal of $200 million to provide

timely life-saving assistance and protection,” he said.

Further in his briefing, O’Brien informed the Council

of the outcomes of the Oslo Conference on the Lake Chad

Basin where 14 donors pledged a total of $672 million, of

which $458 million is for humanitarian action in 2017.

“This is very good news, and I commend those who

made such generous pledges,” he said but noted that more

was needed to fully fund the $1.5 billion required to provide

the assistance needed across the region.

On the UN response in these locations, O’Brien

highlighted that strategic, coordinated and prioritized

plans are in place and dedicated teams on the ground

are closely working with partners to ensure that

immediate life-saving support reaches those in need.

“Now we need the international community and this

Council to act,” he highlighted, urging prompt action to

tackle the factors causing famine; committing sufficient

and timely financial support; and ensuring that fighting

stops.

In particular, he underscored the need to ensure

that humanitarians have safe, full and unimpeded access

and that parties to the conflict in the affected countries

respect humanitarian law and called on those with influence

over the parties to the conflict to “exert that influence

now.”

“It is possible to avert this crisis, to avert these

famines, to avert these looming human catastrophes,” he

concluded. “It is all preventable.”