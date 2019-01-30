UN agency appeals for $1.2 bln to care for Palestinian refugees in 2019

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 30 (APP):The U.N. agency tasked to assist Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has appealed for a total of 1.2 billion U.S. dollars to fund its vital core services and life-saving humanitarian aid for 5.4 million Palestinian refugees across the Middle East in 2019

The presentation of the agency’s 2019 priorities and financial requirements comes in the wake of a remarkable global mobilization to overcome an unprecedented shortfall and existential crisis following the decision b the United States, its largest donor, to cut 300 million dollars of its contribution last year.