UN again urges India, Pakistan to resolve issues through dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 6 (APP): The United Nations has reiterated its call

for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution to their issues through engagement and dialogue, amid continuing reports about alleged ceasefire violations in the Azad Kashmir side of the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

“The UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is

investigating alleged ceasefire violations on the Pakistan-administered side of the Line of Control,” Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Eri Kaneko, said at the noon briefing in response to a question on Wednesday. “And as we’ve said before, we continue to underline the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue.”

Earlier this week, UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric

had told reporters that the UN had seen reports of the alleged ceasefire violations in the Azad Kashmir side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber.

He added that the violations were being investigated by UNMOGIP.

UNMOGIP was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between

India and Pakistan in the State of

Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the

LoC, India does not.

The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers,

supported by 25 international civilian personnel and 47 local civilian staff.