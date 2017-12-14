Ummah’s effective response on Palestine situation to help resolve issue:President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said that Islamic Ummah had given a highly effective and appropriate response to the new situation arising in Palestine which would help to resolve that issue.

The president said this while talking to the outgoing Turkish Ambassador S. Babur Girgin who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.

The president said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a great statesman and a visionary leader.

He emphasized that OIC was playing an active role under his leadership and underlined that stance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issues faced by Muslim Ummah was very bold, courageous and effective.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Turkey had convergence of views regarding the issues of Palestine, Kashmir and Rohingya Muslims. Both brotherly countries were playing an important role for resolutions of these issues through mutual cooperation, he added.

President Mamnoon said that Turkish ambassador won the hearts of the people of Pakistan by his hard work and kind-heartedness while Pak-Turkey relations reached new height during his tenure.

He also prayed for the prosperity of the outgoing ambassador and asked him to convey his best wishes to President Erdogan, the government and the people of Turkey.

On the occasion, the outgoing Turkish ambassador said that Pakistan was like a second home to him. The People of Pakistan gave him immense love and respect during his stay, he added.