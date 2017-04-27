Umar Khan to represent country in Hopes event at Bangkok

MULTAN, April 27 (APP): Under-12 Table Tennis player Umar Khan would represent the country in the Hopes championship scheduled from April-29 at Bangkok Thailand.

While talking to APP here on Thursday, Secretary General, Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Khawaja Hassan Wadood said that Asian Table Tennis Federation is organising the championship in which 15 table tennis players from Asian countries including Pakistan would participate.

Umar Khan hailing from Sawat would represent the country alongwith with PTTF coach Azhar Khan. The two members squad would leave for Bangkok Thailand today evening from Lahore to participate in the championship.

The event would continue till May-9.