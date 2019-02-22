Umar Amin inspires from legendary Younis Khan’s presence in Peshawar Zalmi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Peshawar Zalmi batsman Umar Amin Friday says that he takes his inspiration from legendary former cricketer and team mentor Younis Khan, whom he credits for his improved batting technique.

Talking to private news channel , he said ,“I consider myself very lucky to have Younis Khan in our dressing room. He guides us, he is helping me with technical stuff,” adding , he has been getting tips to play the ball more quickly.