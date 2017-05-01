Ukrainians mourn poet Borys Oliynyk, pay rich tributes

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Ukrainian Envoy in Islamic Republic of

Pakistan Volodymyr Lakomov paid rich tributes to the famous

Ukrainian poet, translator and songwriter Borys Oliynyk who has

passed away in Kyiv,he was 81.

Oliynyk died on April 30 at noon, after suffering a long and

severe illness, said a press release issued here Monday.

Oliynyk was a national hero of the Ukranians possessing all

the virtues of a gentleman. “We all are proud of him”, he added.

Late poet was a face of the motherland, and love with

country and nation was the source of his poetry.

He said that though Oliynyk has died physically but he is

alive ideologically and will remain alive. No stone

will be left unturned for generalizing thinking and thoughts of late

Oliynyk.

Oliynyk published over 40 poetry compilations, as well as

numerous essays and journalistic articles, and translations of texts

from many Slavic languages into Ukrainian.

From 1991-2006, he was a member of parliament for Ukraine’s

Communist Party, although he was eventually suspended from the party

in 2005 due to his support for the Orange Revolution of 2004.

In October 2005, Oliynyk was awarded the title of the Hero of

Ukraine.

“Ukrainian culture has suffered a grievous loss,” Ukrainian

President Petro Poroshenko said in his official statement of

condolences on April 30.

“(Oliynyk) did a lot to maintain the nation’s language and

culture.”