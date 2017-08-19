Ukrainian PM felicitates Pakistani counterpart Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr

Groysman felicitated his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

on assuming the office of the prime minister.

“I would like to offer you my most sincere congratulations

upon your appointment as Prime minister of the Islamic Republic of

Pakistan,” the Ukrainian PM said in a letter to the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to a press release from Embassy of Ukraine

received Saturday.

Ukrainian Government is interested to continue the

constructive cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and highly

appreciated potential and prospects of the development of mutually

beneficial and comprehensive cooperation between Ukraine and

Pakistan in accord with the interests of our two friendly nations.

Meanwhile, Pavlo Klimkin, Minister for Foreign Affairs of

Ukraine also sent a felicitation letter to Foreign Minister Khawaja

Muhammad Asif.

He hoped that existing friendly relations and fruitful

cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthened

for the benefit of the two peoples.

In his statement, Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan, Volodymyr

Lakomov said that “our friendship is strong as it has been all time

and no political changes can influence it.”