Ukrainian ambassador invites Pak businessmen to intensify collaboration with his country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): The Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr
Lakomov Saturday invited Pakistani businessmen to intensify
collaboration with Ukrainian partners in various sectors of industry
and agriculture.
During his visit at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (GCCI), he offered to the GCCI President a set of business
and proposals for cooperation from Ukraine`s companies
seeking partnership with businesses of Gujranwala and promised to
promote concluding cooperation agreements between the GCCI and
Ukrainian counterparts, said a press release from Ukrainian embassy
issued here.
The ambassador briefed Pakistani businessmen on current
situation in Ukraine, cardinal positive changes in the country which
chose and defended its European way of development in fierce
struggle with Russia that is opposing this historical choice of
Ukrainian people through acts of aggression and annexations,
significant improvements of all basic economical indicators, proved
by enhancement in the world ratings.
He stressed that in general better business climate
conditions, strong anticorruption policies, betterment of Ukrainian
banking and financial systems have provided excellent stimuli for
international partners. Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade zone,
established between Ukraine and the European Union, launching the
Free Trade zone with Canada, great assistance from international
partners have created very attractive climate and impetus for speedy
economic growth.
He also invited Pakistani businessmen to intensify their
collaboration with Ukrainian partners in various sectors of
industry, agriculture, services.
