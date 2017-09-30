Ukrainian ambassador invites Pak businessmen to intensify collaboration with his country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): The Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr

Lakomov Saturday invited Pakistani businessmen to intensify

collaboration with Ukrainian partners in various sectors of industry

and agriculture.

During his visit at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (GCCI), he offered to the GCCI President a set of business

and proposals for cooperation from Ukraine`s companies

seeking partnership with businesses of Gujranwala and promised to

promote concluding cooperation agreements between the GCCI and

Ukrainian counterparts, said a press release from Ukrainian embassy

issued here.

The ambassador briefed Pakistani businessmen on current

situation in Ukraine, cardinal positive changes in the country which

chose and defended its European way of development in fierce

struggle with Russia that is opposing this historical choice of

Ukrainian people through acts of aggression and annexations,

significant improvements of all basic economical indicators, proved

by enhancement in the world ratings.

He stressed that in general better business climate

conditions, strong anticorruption policies, betterment of Ukrainian

banking and financial systems have provided excellent stimuli for

international partners. Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade zone,

established between Ukraine and the European Union, launching the

Free Trade zone with Canada, great assistance from international

partners have created very attractive climate and impetus for speedy

economic growth.

He also invited Pakistani businessmen to intensify their

collaboration with Ukrainian partners in various sectors of

industry, agriculture, services.

