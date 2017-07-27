Ukraine’s agri exports reach around US$ 9 bln in first half of 2017

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan

Volodymyr Lakomov has said that from January 1 to June 30, 2017, the Ukraine’s agricultural exports totaled $8.77 billion, which are

$ 2 billion (28%) more than the corresponding period of 2016.

He said according to the National Research Center “Institute of

Agrarian Economics”, grains, oilseeds, oil (mainly sunflower) and

products of the processing industry remained the determining position

in the commodity structure of domestic agri-food exports, said a press

release here on Thursday.

Their total share was 90% of Ukraine’s agricultural exports, he

added.

The ambassador said Asian countries, including Pakistan, were

the main importers of domestic agricultural products. The share of Asia

was 39.8% of the total agricultural exports.

The share of European Union countries, he said, was 31.8%,

while that of the African countries was 18.2%.