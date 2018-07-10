UKPKCF calls for across the board accountability of all those involved in corruption

LONDON, Jul 10 (APP): United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councilors Forum (UKPKCF) has called

for holding of across the board accountability of all those elements

who were involved in corruption and plundered nation kitty and public

money in the country.

“Although National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is doing a good job

for the elimination of corruption in Pakistan, however its actions should be

across the board so that no one would complain that he or she is being targeted in

the name of accountability”,Hon. Alderman Mushtaq Lashari CBE (UK Coordinator) for

UKPKCF told APP here today.

He said that elimination of corruption was necessary for the socio-economic

well-being of the people of Pakistan and across the board actions by the NAB would help check

the manace of corruption from the country.

Mushataq Lashari was of the view that only politicians should not be

made accountable but action should be taken against all those public office holders

who misused of their power and plundered the public money of Pakistan in order to fulfill the

objectives of what he called “justice should not only be done but it also seems to be done”.