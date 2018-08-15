UKPCF for allowing new government to complete its five years term

LONDON, Aug 15 (APP):The United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum (UKPKCF) has stressed the need

for providing opportunity and favorable political environment to new government in Pakistan

to complete its five years constitutional terms, in order to fulfill its promises in

the light of manifesto announced for the people of the country.

“All political parties in Pakistan must accept the mandate of the people with open

heart and co-operate with new government under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI)

Chairman and Prime Minister Designate Mr.Imran Khan and allowed his government to complete

five year right to rule for promotion of democracy in the country,besides enabling him to

fulfill the promises made to the people of Pakistan in light of his election manifesto and promote

a system of governance based on social and economic justice to all citizens “, Hon.Alderman

Mushtaq Lashari CBE of UKPKCF told APP here today.

Mr.Lashari said he had recently visited Pakistan and its was the demand of every person

whosoever he met that new government should be provided opportunity and favorable

political environment in Pakistan to complete its five year constitutional term allowing the

government to fulfill its manifesto and promises made with the people of the country during the

elections.

The UKPKCF Coordinator was of the view that the new government in Pakistan was facing

many challenges like economy, terrorism etc.

He called for focusing on enhancing Pakistan’s trade and steps to promote Foreign Direct

Investment (FDI) in the country to meet the economic challenges.

He on behalf of Pakistani diaspora in United Kingdom , assured its support to the

new government in Pakistan in its efforts to make the country prosperous under the vision

of Mr.Imran Khan’s new Pakistan.

Meanwhile former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani after a Pakistan day function

at Pakistan High Commission London told APP that as a result of July 25 general election an

honest and an efficient government was becoming in the country.

He expressed the hope that new government would promote good governance in

the light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the welfare of the people

and prosperity of the country.

Another renowned British Pakistani lawer and Caseworker K.Khawaja warmly welcomed the

success of PTI Chief and Prime Minister designate Imran Khan in the July 25 election and hoped

his government would formulate policies for the provision of social and economic justice to all

citizens in the country besides making steps for the improvement of national economy in the country.