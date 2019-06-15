LONDON, Jun 15 (APP):United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) has stressed the need for continuity of policies, secured democracy and improved law and order situation in order
to attract huge investments in Pakistan.
“Pakistan offers big opportunities for investments in various sectors of economy and
overseas Pakistanis wanted to make investments provided continuity of policies, stable
democracy and improved law and order situation in the country”, Shahid Mirza Chairman Board
of Director (BOD) UKPCCI told APP.
He said continuity of policies was necessary to build confidence of the investors and fetch Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).