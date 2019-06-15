LONDON, Jun 15 (APP):United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) has stressed the need for continuity of policies, secured democracy and improved law and order situation in order

to attract huge investments in Pakistan.

“Pakistan offers big opportunities for investments in various sectors of economy and

overseas Pakistanis wanted to make investments provided continuity of policies, stable

democracy and improved law and order situation in the country”, Shahid Mirza Chairman Board

of Director (BOD) UKPCCI told APP.

He said continuity of policies was necessary to build confidence of the investors and fetch Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).