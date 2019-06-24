ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that United Kingdom (UK) can play important role in promoting trade and investment growth of Pakistan by investing in competitive sectors.

“Continuation of preferential market access under Generalize Schemes of Preference (GSP- Plus) in the post-Brexit scenario will ensure predictability and sustainability to the Pakistani exporters in the UK market” Razak said.

UK Trade Commissioner to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Middle East, Simon Penney called on Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce here.

The meeting aimed to discuss bilateral trade and investment relations.

The adviser stated that Pakistan has launched a program titled Regulatory Guillotine to ease the business regulations.