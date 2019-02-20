UK secretary of state for international development calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt Wednesday called on the Finance Minister Asad Umar accompanying by a five-member delegation.
During the meeting, matters of bilateral interest and the status of development assistance provided by UK to Pakistan were discussed, a press statement said.
The finance minister thanked the UK government for its development assistance to Pakistan, as the UK is one of Pakistan’s largest development partners.
