UK secretary of state for international development calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt Wednesday called on the Finance Minister Asad Umar accompanying by a five-member delegation.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral interest and the status of development assistance provided by UK to Pakistan were discussed, a press statement said.

The finance minister thanked the UK government for its development assistance to Pakistan, as the UK is one of Pakistan’s largest development partners.