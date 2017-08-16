UK, Pakistan team completes joint expedition

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): A UK-Pakistan team has successfully completed

a joint expedition in the Karakoram Mountains.

According to statement issued here Wednesday, the eight-person UK team

was formed from 32 royal engineer regiment based in Catterick Garrison.

Pakistan team was a combination of engineers and high altitude school

instructors.

The five-day expedition was from Minapin to the base of Rakaposhi,

following the Minapin Glacier.

Leader of the UK team Major Dale Luttig said, “I am delighted to lead

this successful expedition. Our long-standing defence links are a key part of our two countries’ relationship and I am proud that the Royal Engineers are a part of this strong bond.”