UK Muslims protest against Dutch anti-Islam competition

LONDON, Aug 30 (APP):The Muslims in the United Kingdom (UK) belonging to various schools of Islamic thought gathered here in front of British Parliament and protested against the Netherlands’ anti-Islam competition.

They demanded the peace loving countries to stop the Dutch government from carrying out that activity.

The protest was organized by “Tahafuz-e-Namoos Risalat” (The Safety of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him ) UK chapter, led by Allama Allaudin Saiddiqui.

The protestors chanted anti-Dutch slogans and demanded the peace loving nations to put pressure on the Netherlands government to stop the organiser from holding the planned anti-Islam competition .

Religious scholars Allama Allauddin Saddiqui, Allama Muhammad Hussain Maroofi and other scholars on the occasion strongly condemned the planned anti-Islam competition by the Netherlands.

The Ulema said that the anti-Islam activity had harmed the feeling and sentiments of Muslim Ummah around the globe.

They said that Muslim Ummah would never compromise over the honour and respect of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him ) and Islam. Later the protesters disbursed peacefully.