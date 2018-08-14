UK Minister for Asia and Pacific visits Southeast Asia

LONDON, Aug 14 (APP):Foreign & Commonwealth Office Minister of State for Asia & the Pacific, Mark Field, begins a six-country visit to Southeast Asia from Tuesday, during which he will spend time in Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, a UK Government statement issued here said.

During the visit, Field will deliver a keynote speech on the UK’s ‘All of Asia’ policy at Jakarta’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies and lead the UK delegation for the second biannual Laos-UK political dialogue.

He will also visit the Halo Trust Cambodia HQ to meet demining teams, who with UK funding, have released over 70 sq km of land over the last three years.

The minister will hold bilateral meetings with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano of the Philippines, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi, and meet members of civil society and the business and economic communities.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mark Field said: “I am hugely excited by the opportunities this visit presents. I look forward to continuing the ongoing conversation around our post-Brexit relationship with ASEAN and its members, and

deepening the UK’s ties with one of the world’s most dynamic and vibrant regions”.