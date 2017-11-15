UK fully respects sovereignty, territorial integrity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):United Kingdom fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, of which Balochistan is and will continue to be an integral part, responding to concerns about advertisements about Balochistan in London British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew CMG has said.

According to a message from the UK High Commission, here Wednesday, he said,“I understand the strength of feeling about adverts in London. The British Government does not and cannot control advertising in the U.K.” But our own position is clear about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, of which Balochistan is and will continue to be an integral part.