UK Foreign minister starts visits to China

LONDON, Jul 30 (APP):The Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt, from Monday began his first major

international trip since his appointment, to Beijing (China ) to meet his Chinese counterpart

and further enhance UK-China relations.

A statement of Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued here said that

Foreign Secretary Hunt’s trip will build on the successful visit by the Prime Minister

at the start of the year during which the two countries signed major new commercial deals

worth over £9 billion pounds, creating and securing jobs and prosperity in both the UK and

China.

The Foreign Secretary will hold extensive discussions with Chinese State Counselor

and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in the UK-China Strategic Dialogue.

Topics expected to be discussed will be the importance of multilateralism and free trade

and ways the UK and China can work together on global challenges such as climate change,

development, security and non-proliferation and enforcing UN sanctions on North Korea.

They will also explore ways to build on the already strong economic ties between the

UK and China.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

The UK and China are both major powers with a global perspective.

As the UK leaves the EU and becomes ever-more outward-looking, we are committed to

deepening this vital partnership for the 21st century.

The UK-China Strategic Dialogue is an important opportunity to intensify our cooperation

on shared challenges in international affairs, ranging from global free trade to

non-proliferation and environmental challenges, under the UK-China Global Partnership

and ‘Golden Era’ for UK-China relations.

Following his visit to China, the Foreign Secretary will be travelling to Paris and

Vienna for talks with his counterparts on the UK’s exit from the EU, and international

security issues such as the threat from Russia, the war in Syria, and the Iran deal.