UK condemns Israel’s new settlement plans in the West Bank

LONDON, Aug 23 (APP):United Kingdom (UK) here on Thursday condemned Isreal’s announcement of plans to construct over 2,100 settlement units across the West Bank.

The UK Minister for Middle East’s Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP issued a statement on Israel’s

plans to construct over 2,100 settlement units across the West Bank here on Thursday said.

It may be mentioned here that yesterday’s announcement of Israel plans to construct over 1,000 units on the West Bank, and last week’s tendering for 1,100 more, continues policies that are rightly condemned internationally.

“The UK echoed this condemnation today”.

According to the UK government Minister statement, the settlements are illegal under international law and remain one of the obstacles to a viable solution of the problem.

“I call on Israel to halt such counterproductive action, and for all parties to commit to further efforts to de-escalate current tensions and create the right environment for a just and lasting peace”, Alistair Burt statement said.