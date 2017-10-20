UK companies considering further investment in various fields

KARACHI, Oct 20 (APP):The British companies are considering
further investment in various fields, said the UK’s Deputy High
Commissioner Elin Burns.
She expressed these views when she called on Governor Sindh Muhammad
Zubair at the Governor House here on Friday.
Bilateral relations, economic ties and Pakistan’s role in
war against terror came up for discussion during the meeting.
The Governor also lauded British assistance towards the
social sector development in the province.
He said that further collaboration and cooperation between
Pakistan and Britain in various sectors was the need of the hour.
Zubair pointed out that Karachi is the industrial hub of the
country and after improvement in law and order investment has
increased.
He said that government was providing every security to the
investors and investors from UK can also come up with
investments.
The Governor said that there was a vast scope of further
strengthening of collaboration in different fields especially in
the realms of education, health and infrastructure development.
The UK Deputy High Commissioner pointed out that Pakistanis
of British origin also contributing prominently in the economic
development of UK.
