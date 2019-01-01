LONDON, Jan 01 (APP)::The United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development and The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP said on Monday that his country is stepping up preparations for global humanitarian crises in 2019 and harnessing the power of
satellite and supercomputer technology to better predict where disasters will strike.
UK Aid will be even quicker and smarter in 2019
