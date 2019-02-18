UK aid protecting women from trafficking in Burma and helping them into jobs

LONDON, Feb 18 (APP):International Development Secretary UK The Rt.Hon Penny Mordaunt MP called for most vulnerable to be given a say

According to a statement of United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development issued here Monday ,the International development secretary,The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP on her first visit to Burma, called for the most vulnerable to be given a say in their country’s future after shifting the work of UK aid there to help disadvantaged and conflict-affected people.

Her words come after the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Rakhine State and violations in Kachin and Shan States, all in Burma.