UK aid package to drive up global transparency, accountability

LONDON, July 21 (APP):A new United Kingdom (UK) aid package will help governments in developing countries

stamp out corruption and improve accountability, Minister of State for International

Development Harriett Baldwin announced the other day.

According to a UK government statement issued here said that it was estimated

that up to £2 trillion was lost globally to corruption every year, which

reduced the amount that governments could invest in vital services such as

healthcare and education.

The support, announced at the Open Government Partnership’s (OGP) Fifth Global

Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia, will drive transparency reforms through locally-led National

Action Plans produced by governments and civil society, with the support of expertise

from OGP.

The support is a part of the UK’s Transparency Agenda ‘Open Aid, Open Societies’,

launched by Minister Baldwin in February 2018.

Minister of State Harriett Baldwin said:

“Corruption hurts the world’s poorest and most vulnerable the most. We must clamp down

on the spaces where rogue money can operate if we are to end poverty and create a fairer

world.

“Transparency transforms people’s lives for the better by helping developing countries

to collect taxes, improve public services and ensure a level playing field in which

businesses can flourish.

“Too many governments publish incomprehensible spreadsheets that do little to

increase transparency. Today’s UK aid package will help some of the world’s poorest

people access easily understandable information so that they can really see how their

taxes are spent, and properly hold their leaders to account.”

The UK helped to found the Open Government Partnership in 2011. It has since grown

from eight to 76 participating countries.

It may be mentioned here that the UK announced a £12 million programme of

support over three years for the Open Government Partnership (OGP) at the OGP 5th

Global Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia – ‘Support for Open Government and Transparency’ yesterday.

Today’s funding is an allocation from the Governance, Open Societies and Anti-Corruption

programme budget for 2018/19.

Of the £12 million, £6.8 million will help the OGP to scale up support to member

countries in implementing open government reform commitments, including a focus

on DFID priority countries Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria and Pakistan.

The programme also includes up to £4.7million for a new World Bank managed Multi-Donor

Trust Fund which will provide technical and financial assistance to design and

implement open government reform commitments.