UCP wins 4th inter-varsity archery championship at PU

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):University of Central Punjab (UCP) won the 4th All Pakistan Inter Varsity Archery championship here on Wednesday at Punjab university new campus ground.

Hosts Punjab University obtained the second place and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal grabbed the third position.

PU Director Sports Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Butt was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners. A total of eight teams from different universities participated in the competition.