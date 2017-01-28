UC chairman, two others gunned down

CHAKWAL, Jan 28 (APP): Three persons, including Chairman of Union Council Dandot, were killed when three persons opened indiscriminate firing at them in Dandot village on Saturday.

The deceased Union Council Chairman Raja Majid Yousuf, his nephew

Raja Zeeshan and ex councilor Tariq Mahmood were about to board a car when they were fired at by the accused.

According to family sources, they had an old election enmity

with ex union council chairman Raja Noor Muhammad, who along with his two accomplices killed the deceased.

District Police Officer Muneer Masood Marth along with a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. The dead bodies were shifted, where their post mortem was carried out.

The police registered a case against the three accused and started search for them.

Raja Majid Yousuf won the recent local body elections with a margin

of a few votes against Raja Arshad Mahmood. An election petition is pending before the election commission. The accused party is siding with Raja Arshad Mahmood.