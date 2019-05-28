ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):As part of its exciting partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Uber, has released Way-O, Way-O, a song to energize fans at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, 2019.

The rhythmic anthem is a cultural blend of harmonies, written by Sonal Dabral (Ogilvy) and composed, produced and curated by Michael (Mikey) McCleary. Promoting a truly global spirit of togetherness, acclaimed artists across five participating countries have put together Way-O, Way-O, said a press release issued here.

The makers include Sanam, a popular Indian band known for its renditions of classical Bollywood songs, alongside other globally acclaimed artists such as Jahmiel (Jamaica), Catherine Taylor Dawson (United Kingdom), Simba Diallo (New Zealand) and Choir group – Khayelitsha United Mambazo (South Africa).

The song will be played on stadium screens during game breaks through the tournament.

Uber’s Chief International Business Officer, Brooks Entwistle said, “Our first ever cricket anthem celebrates cricket’s spirit of togetherness. Music transcends geographical barriers and will give fans a powerful voice to express love for their favorite team and players.”

Commenting on the experience of collaborating with ICC, Uber and other like-minded global artists, Sanam said, “First of all we want to thank Mikey McCleary for trusting us with the song. It was a fun experience recording the song with him.”

Excited about the launch, Simba Diallo from New Zealand said, “The anthem will truly bring all cricketing nations closer together to cheer on and spread the joy of the game!”

Khayelitsha United Mambazo from South Africa said, “It is a great honour for us to represent the African voice and nations in this song which we know is going to become an earworm anthem across cricket playing nations and beyond.’’

Catherine Taylor Dawson from UK said, “Cricket is a much-loved sport in England with the World Cup being one of its most awaited sporting events.”

International Reggae artist Jahmiel from Jamaica said, It is an honour to be associated with so many talented international artists from cricket loving nations to create this first ever anthem. I do hope, like cricket, this anthem helps fans connect and bond together to cheer on their favorite sport”.