UAE, Pakistan agree to form joint committee for resolving jailed expats issues

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan Sunday agreed to constitute a joint committee for resolving the issues of Pakistanis languishing in the UAE jails at the earliest.

The agreement to this effect was reached during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari and Dubai Police Chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Mari in Dubai, a message received here said.